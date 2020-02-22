Michael Olunga Grabs Double In J-League Opener

Michael Olunga’s return to the Japanese topflight, J-League, was marked with two goals early Saturday.

The Harambee Stars striker, who chose to stick with Kashiwa Reysol in the second division last season after they were relegated, bagged a brace against Consadole Sapporo.

In-form Ataru Esaka opened the scoring for Kashiwa Reysol in the 13th minute and returned with an assist in the 20th minute for Olunga’s first-ever goal in the Japanese top-flight.

Olunga had assisted Esaka in the opening goal as the duo proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Consadole Sapporo’s wobbly defence.

Esaka found the back of the net again in the 58th minute with an assist from Cristiano da Silva to give Kashiwa Reysol a healthy 3-0 lead just before the hour mark.

Olunga earned his brace in the 65th minute with an assist from Cristiano as Kashiwa Reysol ran riot in front of their home fans.

Two minutes after Olunga’s second goal, Consadole Sapporo scored their first one courtesy of Takuma Arano. Musashi Suzuki struck the second for the Sapporo-based club in the 76th minute.

The result means Olunga and his outfit are now at the top of J1 League table with a healthier goal difference separating them from Urawa Reds who are second.

