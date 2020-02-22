Judge Linked To Tob Cohen Murder Case Released On Police Bond After Spending Night In Police Station

Court of appeal judge, Justice Sankale Ole Kantai has been released on a police bond after spending the night at Muthaiga Police Station.

He has however been given a condition that he has to appear before the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, awaiting arraignment.

Additionally, according to Citizen, it was established that the judge had been grilled the whole day following his arrest and was later taken to Muthaiga Police Station where he spent Friday night.

For instance, the police are said to consider the possibility of charging him as an accessory after linking facts put him together with the main suspect in the murder case, Sarah Cohen and ideally having coached her while the investigations were ongoing.

Read: Justice Sankale Kantai Arrested In Connection With Tob Cohen’s Murder

Justice Sankale ole Kantai was arrested on Friday, February 21, within the country’s capital and was taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

In a piece by Nation dubbed “Intriguing Tale Of Judge and Murder Suspect”, a judge who is believed to be Kantai was said to have helped a murder suspect now believed to be Sarah Wairimu Cohen, craft reports to the police.

Apparently, the judge was in Kisumu for a workshop and was residing at Acacia Premier Hotel and staying with him in Room 405 was the suspect. He paid for her air ticket via Mpesa and sent a driver to pick her up from the airport.

Read Also: Sarah Cohen Now Wants DCI Kinoti, State Prosecutor Mwaniki Barred From Investigating Case

In one of their conversations, the judge said, “Good morning. Driver left five minutes ago. He is coming for you.”

To this, she replied, “Ok love.”

Yesterday, Sarah Cohen renewed her wars with the DCI by filing a suit to have him barred from investigating her case and also barring the state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki from prosecuting her.

Through her lawyer Philip Murgor, in a letter addressed to the court, Sarah alluded that the DCI refused to investigate the authenticity of the will of her late husband, despite claims that it was forged.

Read Also: Sarah Cohen Demands Sh500 Million From DCI, DPP For Illegal Seizure Of Matrimonial Home

For instance, she has claimed that the will dated April 30, 2019, was forged hence needed to be investigated.

“We want the DCI to withdraw himself from investigating this case because together with his team, they have refused to investigate the forgery of the Will,” said Murgor.

These demands come after a series of suits and claims that have been leveled against the DCI following the death of Tob Cohen, whose body was found in a septic tank at his Kitusuru home with the wife as the prime suspect.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu