Kenyans Online React As Dj Evolve’s Hospital Bill Hits Sh7 Million

Dj Evolve is paralysed from the neck down

Felix Orinda Odhiambo alias Dj Evolve was allegedly shot in the neck by Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino back in January.

The legislator rushed the diskjockey to Nairobi Hospital where he deposited Sh600,000.

Babu was shortly after arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On January 27, he was released on a Sh10 million bail that was supposed to be paid in four equal instalments of Sh2.5 million.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi ordered that the money goes towards Evolve’s hospital bill.

Andayi has since recused himself from the case after DPP Noordin Haji questioned the bail terms.

Babu then filed a petition seeking to have the bail terms reviewed and the Sh10 million bail slashed.

Now, Dj Evolve’s hospital bill stands at Sh7.4 million with no payments being made.

According to K24 Digital, the bill stood at Ksh6.9 million as at 2.21pm, Wednesday. It increased by Sh600,000 by Thursday.

The expenses included Sh1.66M in doctors fees, Sh.1.3M in pharmacy charges, Sh.913, 683 in nursing charges and Sh.990,000 in room rent.

Also on the list of charges is a Sh494,100 bill for physiotherapy.

The victim’s father told the publication that they can not raise the funds.

“We have been receiving calls from the hospital asking us to settle the medical bill. We can’t raise the needed Ksh7.5 million even if we were to sell a majority of our property,” he is quoted.

A copy of the bill that has since been circulating online has elicited mixed reactions.

Some have castigated Nairobi Hospital for apparently taking advantage of the situation and overcharging Babu.

Others feel the bill is reflects the care being given to the victim who is allegedly being fed with tubes and is paralysed from the neck down.

Here are their thoughts:

