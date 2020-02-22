Kenyans Online React As Dj Evolve’s Hospital Bill Hits Sh7 Million

Felix Orinda Odhiambo alias Dj Evolve was allegedly shot in the neck by Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino back in January.

The legislator rushed the diskjockey to Nairobi Hospital where he deposited Sh600,000.

Babu was shortly after arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On January 27, he was released on a Sh10 million bail that was supposed to be paid in four equal instalments of Sh2.5 million.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi ordered that the money goes towards Evolve’s hospital bill.

Andayi has since recused himself from the case after DPP Noordin Haji questioned the bail terms.

Babu then filed a petition seeking to have the bail terms reviewed and the Sh10 million bail slashed.

Now, Dj Evolve’s hospital bill stands at Sh7.4 million with no payments being made.

According to K24 Digital, the bill stood at Ksh6.9 million as at 2.21pm, Wednesday. It increased by Sh600,000 by Thursday.

The expenses included Sh1.66M in doctors fees, Sh.1.3M in pharmacy charges, Sh.913, 683 in nursing charges and Sh.990,000 in room rent.

Also on the list of charges is a Sh494,100 bill for physiotherapy.

The victim’s father told the publication that they can not raise the funds.

“We have been receiving calls from the hospital asking us to settle the medical bill. We can’t raise the needed Ksh7.5 million even if we were to sell a majority of our property,” he is quoted.

A copy of the bill that has since been circulating online has elicited mixed reactions.

Some have castigated Nairobi Hospital for apparently taking advantage of the situation and overcharging Babu.

Others feel the bill is reflects the care being given to the victim who is allegedly being fed with tubes and is paralysed from the neck down.

Here are their thoughts:

#BabuOwino bail terms should be cancelled, by publicly publishing a bill from Nairobi Hospital, he is indirectly interfering with the ongoing case against him. He should not seek sympathy from Kenyans by blackmailing Nairobi Hospital billing system. pic.twitter.com/ljI1J6Mfk6 — Carrington Mwendwa (@OleCarrington) February 21, 2020

Since DJ Evolve was admitted at Nairobi hospital, his bill on rent alone is Ksh 990k .

Meaning it cost about Ksh 35k per night at the facility.

This is just explotations. #BabuOwino — Steve Martin's 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@StevoTinez) February 22, 2020

#BabuOwino should learn from this menace. Let Nairobi Hospital teach him a lesson. If Babu Owino bail rulling was 30M, DJ Evolve medical bills at Nairobi hospital would've been 22M. Medical bills are directly proportional to sum insured or possible available for medical treatment — Joseph Omondi (@omondii_) February 22, 2020

I smell malice in this medical bill for Dj Evolve. How can a whole national facility like Nairobi Hospital hire someone who has no idea that there's nothing like EQUIPMENTS? The receipt doesn't even have official stamp! #BabuOwino pic.twitter.com/5vwQlRldgh — KambaBwoy✴ (@PM_Kiilu) February 22, 2020

All these peeps ranting about Nairobi Hospital are just ignorant of what Dj Evolve's condition is, physiotherapy prevents an immobile person from getting bedsores, & private rooms in hospitals ICU aren't cheap either. The young man is paralyzed from neck down which means that he — Petrovich Kirundi (@kirundiray) February 22, 2020

Not all of us are medics that’s why they’ll use jargon to confuse us , however, I know fraud when I see one, Nairobi Hospital knows the prominence of this case and now simply exploiting Babu. The charges are outrageous. Crooked pic.twitter.com/xxZFS4IPVi — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) February 22, 2020

This bill is unacceptable. It is extortion. Kwani madawa yenye DJ amekula ni pharmacy nzima? That amount is outrageous. Nothing can justify this and Nairobi Hospital, a known racket of extortion from patients needs to explain. pic.twitter.com/TefWw1jKt3 — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 22, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu