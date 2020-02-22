American Man Charged With Murder Of Kenyan-born Alex Oyombe Sentenced To Life In Prison

An American couple that shot dead a Kenyan born man in Oregon, US was on Thursday sentenced.

Regis Deray Kindred and his wife, Kailee Von Foster, were sentenced in the brutal murder of Alex Oyombe Gradin on May 4, 2019.

The deceased was born in Kenya and later adopted by the Gradin family.

“When Alex came as a little baby, he was nine months old. He fit into the family really quickly, although we realized he had a very different personality… he was very athletic. He was very ambitious. Very outgoing. And he changed our family so much in so many beneficial ways,” Dan Gradin said.

Kindred, 30, pleaded guilty to killing the 21 year old Lake Community College student. He was sentenced to life in jail and will only be eligible for parole in 25 years.

His wife, Foster, too admitted to second-degree manslaughter after admitting to being the getaway driver.

She will be in jail for six years and three months.

Gradin had on the material just left Taylor’s Bar and Grill.

Police noted that the shooting was deliberate and gang-related. They did however say that the victim was not a member of any gang.

Kindred was also said to have been a member of Rollin 60s gang. He apparently thought that Gradin was a part of a rival Hoover gang.

At the sentencing the convicts apologized to the Gradins.

“I didn’t mean to kill your son, I apologise for that,” Kindred said.

“I apologise from the bottom of my heart … I am so terribly sorry,” Foster told the Gradins.

The family accepted the apologies saying, “I genuinely appreciate Mr. Kindred’s apology to us. It appeared to be hearfelt. So I received his apology. I don’t think we’re going to become buddies. But I appreciate his apology. It’s not easy to forgive, but that’s what I intend to do.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu