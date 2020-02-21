in SPORTS

Zamalek Better Bitter Rivals Ahly To Win Second Trophy In Days (Photos)

Zamalek SC are the Egyptian Super Cup winners after edging out arch rivals Al Ahly 3-4 on penalties on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The fiercely fought game ended in a barren after 90 minutes and had to be decided by spot kicks.

Zamalek, who won their 4th title, converted all but one kick, while record holders Ahly with 12 titles, missed two.

The White Knights’ keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the hero of the night after making the two decisive saves.

Seven days ago, Zamalek beat reigning African Champions Esperance de Tunis in Qatar to win the CAF Super Cup.

