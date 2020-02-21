in BUSINESS, NEWS, TECH

Two Suspects Arrested Hacking NTSA Website, Number Plates, Ksh1.1 Million Recovered

Some of the machines that were used in hacking. [PHOTO/ DCI]

A team of Digital Forensic Experts and Serious Crime Unit detective has arrested to hackers in an office in Ngara, Nairobi, trying to gain entry into National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) website.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the two, Michael Onyango Oduor (54) and Sylvester Onyango (30), were actively trying to hack the website and the Transport Information Management System (TIMS).

Also recovered is Ksh1,188,000, USD 100 (Ksh10,000), three motor vehicles and fiber laser cutting machine that they were using to cut number plates.

A compressor machine that was being used for painting number plates, one complete number plate, five desktop computers, laptops, logbooks, modems, hard drives and flash drives were also recovered.

Further investigations led the officers to NTSA offices where they arrested one employee namely Antony Rugut Korir (33) in the call center department, who was assisting the hackers to access the NTSA network. Korir had connected a Local Area Network turtle gadget; a covert sytem administration and pentesting tool providing stealth remote access.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: [email protected]

