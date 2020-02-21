Suspect Behind ‘Simple Homes’ Scam Nuzrat Sharif Arrested In Yet Another Fraud Case

31-year old Nuzrat Sharif, the proprietor of Dinm Evitaerc Limited, the company behind Simple Homes that scammed Kenyans of millions before 2017, has bee arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyali, Mombasa.

Ms Sharif was arrested in another suspected scam where she is said to have been luring Kenyans to invest in a business known as Monetized Cars Ltd. After receiving money from unsuspecting Kenyans, the company closed shop and went under.

The sleuths found that Nuzrat had tricked her mother Nurjahan Mohamed aged 52 years to open various companies namely Proop Tellub Ltd (Bullet Proop), Dinm Evitaerc Ltd (Creative Mind), Kehdok Saniwagra Igniwga (Agwingi Argawings Kodhek), Rkab Uba Nisay (Yasin Abubakr) and EOAH.

“We call upon those who may have fallen victim of these fraudsters to make a formal report at Lang’ata DCI offices,” tweeted the DCI.

Nuzrat is married to Yasin Abubakr Kodhek alias Eugene Kodhek who is suspected to have swindled unsuspecting Kenyans over Ksh500 million through Simple Homes.

The two ran Simple Homes Housing Co-operative, a firm that promised prospective members affordable mortgages on property around the country, but closed operations and went under after collecting hundreds of millions from Kenyans.

Launched in late 2015, Simple Homes promised potential homeowners a low-cost model of obtaining a home under an Islamic financing product, Musharakah.

Under Musharakah, prospective home owners would not be charged any interest, but would co-own the houses with the Sacco until they fully paid for them.

