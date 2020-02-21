Section Of Thika Superhighway To Remain Closed Until April 13

Road users should expect traffic jams as parts of Thika Superhighway are set to remain closed for a period running up to two months.

The section at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) will remain closed until April, 13 as the construction of the footbridge commences.

In a notice, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said that the outer lanes will be partially closed to allow for the construction of the median columns of the bridge.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority in pursuant to Traffic Act Cap 403. Sec.71 wishes to notify the general public that a section of the Thika Superhighway has been partially closed for motorists up to Monday, April 13, 2020.

“We request motorists to exercise caution around the work areas and to comply with the proposed traffic management plan and as directed by traffic marshals,” the notice read.

The construction of footbridges along the busy road have stalled from May 2018, when the works began.

KeNHA awarded the tender to Interways Works Limited and Fourways Construction Limited last March for the construction of four bridges at Survey of Kenya, Garden Estate Junction, Witeithie, and Mang’u areas.

The bridges will cost the taxpayer a whopping Sh820 million.

Interways Works Limited is building the Witeithie and Mang’u footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million while Fourway Construction Limited is constructing the Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges for Sh390 million.

The works were supposed to end in June 2020.

