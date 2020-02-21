DP Ruto Mourns Imara Daima Cop, Wants Death Thoroughly Investigated

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the officer on duty when there reportedly was a security breach at the Harambee Annex Office.

In a tweet, Ruto asked investigative authorities to speedily look into the officer’s death who he described as a “disciplined young police officer.”

“Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office. Kenei was a disciplined young police officer.

“I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death,” he wrote.

The DP also sent his condolences to the deceased’s friends and family.

“My heartfelt thoughts to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace,” he added.

Sergeant Kenei was found dead in his Imara Daima home on Thursday by a househelp who cleaned his clothes.

He had a gun shot wound in his head. Police say the bullet hit his chin and exited through his head.

Beside his decomposing body was a Jericho pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition.

According to area Nyumba Kumi chairperson Peter Amunga, the deceased had not been seen for two days and the door to his house remained open for a day or two.

“He lives in an extension of a main house. The person living in the main house had noticed the door to the officer’s house had been open for more than a day and asked their house help to go and check what was happening. We also noticed his clothes had not been taken out to dry as was the norm,” he told the Star.

In his single room was a note that read “Call my cousin Ben.”

The Standard further reports that Kenei who was among five other officers manning Gate A, the main entrance to Harambee House Annex and second floor of the building was supposed to record a statement when he was reported missing.

The other officers told the police that they were acting on executive orders on who let in into the office.

It is also said that his remains were moved to City Mortuary and then back to the scene of incident once police learned that he was a person of interest in the Sh39 billion arms deal.

DCI boss George Kinoti who was on his way to Mombasa, upon receiving word about Kenei’s case, turned back and headed straight to Imara Daima.

At the centre of the arms deal is former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others.

