Leparan Gideon Morintat Appointed National Oil CEO

Mr Leparan Gideon Morintat has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for state-owned National Oil Corporation.

Mr Morintat takes over from Mr George Kubai, who has been Acting Chief Executive Officer since October 2019, when the then CEO MaryJane Mwangi resigned.

Kubai was appointed after a bit of drama, where the board had appointed James Nyamongo from Kenya Pipeline to replace Ms Mwangi, a decision that was overruled by CS Munyes five days later. He picked Mr Kubai instead.

Over 49 candidates had applied for the job, with a final shortlist of six who were interviewed.

Mr Morintat joins the Corporation from d.light Solar where he was the Country Manager, Ethiopia and Horn of Africa.

He has previously worked with Royal Dutch Shell Group, Multichoice Africa Group, Mitsui & Co. Ltd and d.light SOLAR among others.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Daystar University and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from United States International University – Africa (USIU-A).

Mr Kubai will continue serving the General Manager, Downstream Operations.

