Kikuyus, Luhyas And Kalenjins The Most Populous Tribes in Kenya – KNBS

It was followed by Luhyas at 6.82 million and Kalenjins at 6.35 million. The top three tribes make up almost half of the Kenyan population (44.7 per cent) of 47.6 million.

Luos are ranked fourth at 5 million, Kamba fifth at 4.6million, while Somalis in Kenya at 2.7 million and Kisiis at 2.7 million. Total number of Mijikendas is 2.4 million, Meru 1.9 million and Maasai 1.1 million.

The numbers will play a crucial role in demarcating boundaries and allocation of resources to the counties as well as national planning.

Also, the numbers are expected to shape the 2022 succession politics, with the top five most populous communities expected to be determining factor.

75 percent of the 47.6 million population is under the age of 35 while the elderly population (65 years+) was recorded at 1,870,493 persons (3.9 per cent).

Children (0-14 years) were 18,541,982 (39.0 per cent) in 2019 compared to 16,571,877 (43 per cent) in 2009.

Adolescents (10-19 years) were 11,631,929 (24.5 per cent) in 2019 compared to 9, 204,398 (23.8 per cent) in 2009.

The youth population (18-34 years) constitute 13,777,600 (29.0 per cent) in 2019 compared to 11, 809,518 (28.7 per cent) in 2009.

Population of working age (15-64 years) was 27,151,134 (57.1 per cent) in 2019 compared to 20,684,861 (53.6%) in 2009.

