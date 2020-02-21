in NEWS

Justice Sankale Kantai Arrested In Connection With Tob Cohen’s Murder

Cohen was found in a septic tank, two months after being reported missing

189 Views

justice kantai, tob cohen
Court Of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai. [Courtesy]

A court of appeal judge has been apprehended in connection with the murder of golfer and Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.

Judge Sankale ole Kantai was arrested on Friday within the capital and has been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Cohen, a former Philips East Africa boss went missing in July and was found in a septic tank two months later within his Kitisuru home.

Read: Sarah Wairimu Asks Court To Grant Her Control Over Late Husband’s Golf Safaris

His widow, Sarah Wairimu is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder.

She was charged alongside Peter Karanja in November.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Aukot Sued By Thirdway Alliance Officials Over Punguza Mizigo Funding