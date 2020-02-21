Justice Sankale Kantai Arrested In Connection With Tob Cohen’s Murder

A court of appeal judge has been apprehended in connection with the murder of golfer and Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.

Judge Sankale ole Kantai was arrested on Friday within the capital and has been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Cohen, a former Philips East Africa boss went missing in July and was found in a septic tank two months later within his Kitisuru home.

His widow, Sarah Wairimu is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder.

She was charged alongside Peter Karanja in November.

More Follows

