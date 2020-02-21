Dead Officer Who Was Attached To DP Ruto’s Office Left Behind 5-Day Old Baby

Kipyegon Kenei, the sergeant attached to DP William Ruto’s office who was found dead in his Imara Daima house left behind a 5-day old baby, it has emerged.

The family of has also refuted the claims that their son took away his own life.

Kenei was found dead on Thursday, February 20, with a bullet wound on his head with claims that he had committed suicide.

He was expected to record a statement in regards to the Sh39 billion Fake firearm deal that has implicated former sports CS Rashid Echesa.

According to Emmanuel Kenei, the deceased elder brother, he was his usual self in their last meeting and did not exhibit any signs that he would take away his own life.

Emmanuel also says that he learnt of their kin’s death from the media while at their Chemasis home in Rongai, Nakuru county.

“The claims that he shot himself are baseless because he did not show any signs that he was troubled. If there is a hand that involved, all we ask the government is to fast-track investigations to serve him justice,” Emmanuel is quoted.

Apparently, Kenei is said to have picked his elder son from Baringo High School and later took his expectant wife to the hospital.

Kenei and his wife were planning to make their marriage official in August, this year.

“On Friday last week, Kenei was here, picked his elder son from Baringo High and later took his wife to the hospital. We had some discussions and he did not show any signs that he was disturbed. His wife gave birth recently and when he was here last week we visited mzee Chepsoi as he was planning to start the marriage plans,” said Emmanuel.

The deceased father, Chesang is reported to be heartbroken by his son’s death as he called upon the relevant authorities to speed up the investigations stating that if justice is not served it would be repeated to another person.

“Don’t sleep on the investigations. Today it is my son, tomorrow will be another one,” said the father.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Kenei was expected to record statement over the fake Sh39 billion military equipment tender deal with two Polish businessmen as he was reported to be on duty with five other guards.

