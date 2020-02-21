Company Director Linked To Echesa’s Fake Firearms Deal Charged With Sh11.5 Million Fraud

Chrispin Oduor Odipo, the director of Pizels Company Limited has been charged with receiving Sh11.5 million in the fake firearm deal.

Oduor was arraigned today, Friday, February 21 before Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

Apparently, the allegations leveled detail an individual identified as Kozlowski Stanley Bruno who sent Sh11.5 million to the company on the grounds that he would be awarded the contract to supply the military equipment.

According to Citizen, the Company director, Odipo, had informed Bruno that the equipment was meant for the ministry of defense, a fact he knew was untrue.

Odipo pleaded not guilty to a total of 13 criminal charges including making several documents without authority.

The prosecution while seeking to have Odipo denied bail mentioned that he was still being investigated on other charges that are crucial to the case.

His defense team, however, argued that he should be given bail, with the hearing for the bail ruling set for Monday, February 24.

At the centre of the Ksh39 billion tender is former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, a perceived ally of the DP, who entered the DP’s waiting room at Harambee House Annex second floor on Thursday, February, 13.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police dated Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the Deputy President William Ruto through his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde denied involvement in the deal terming the incident “a serious breach of security and called upon authorities to investigate the matter.

For instance, Osinde raised some concerns including, “How did Echesa in the company of others including foreigners access the DP’s office? How many people accessed the waiting room and which security officers facilitated the same?”

Ruto also wanted the IG to identify the foreigners, their immigration status and their mission in Kenya if any.

Echesa and his three co-accused were on Monday charged with making a false document and consequently defrauding Eco Advanced Technologies Ksh11.5 million “consultancy fee” on a promise that they would help the foreigners secure an arms tender at the Ministry of Defence.

