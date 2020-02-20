in HEALTH, NEWS

Zero HIV Prevalence In Garissa County, Highest Number Of Cases Recorded In Homa Bay – Report

hiv prevalence
HIV Test. [Courtesy]

1.3 million (4.9%) Kenyan adults are living with HIV with the national HIV prevalence standing at 4.9%, a report has revealed.

According to the report by Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment, Hiv prevalence is higher in women at 6.6% (95% CI: 6.0%-7.1%), compared to men at 3.1% (95% CI: 2.7%-3.5%).

In the survey conducted between June 2018 and February 2019, at least 139,000 (0.7%) children were found to be living with the virus.

The report also showed that Garissa County has no HIV prevalence while Homa Bay leads at 19.6percent.

Coming in a close second is Kisumu which stands at 17.5% while Siaya and Migori are at 15.3% and 13.0% respectively.

Nairobi is at 3.8%, Mombasa 5.6%, Nyeri 5.1%, Uasin Gishu 5.5%, Kajiado 4.6%, Turkana 6.8% and Kiambu 1.1%.

The lowest prevalence was recorded in the North Eastern region, with less than 0.2% prevalence.

A report released by the Ministry of Health in 2019 showed that 22 teenagers were getting infected with HIV/AIDS on a daily basis.

It also showed that at least six adolescents were dying from the disease daily.

According to avert.org, Kenya has the joint third-largest HIV epidemic in the world (alongside Tanzania) with 1.6 million people living with HIV in 2018.

The first case was detected in 1984 and by 1996, 10.5% of Kenyans were living with HIV.

