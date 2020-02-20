Sossion Accuses TSC’s Nancy Macharia Of Staging Protests, Sabotaging Education In North Eastern Region

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary general Wilson Sossion has condemned demonstrations held in support of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia.

In a statement, Sossion claimed that the protests were in fact planned by TSC to defend Macharia over her “continued use of Northern Kenya as an employment corridor.”

This he said was a “shameful, barbaric and primitive” action.

“Constitutional office holders and state officers cannot sponsor demonstrations to defend their corrupt activities,” he said.

According to Sossion, Macharia with the help of TSC chairlady Dr Lydia Nzomo and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has continued to sabotage education in the Northern Region.

He asserted that they moved to court to halt the programme of Affirmative Action where students with D+ were to be recruited to pursue PI course.

“The TSC connived with the Attorney General to stop the Affirmative Action programme which otherwise could have benefited students from North Eastern who were willing to pursue teaching as a gainful and lifelong career.

“Today, Dr. Nancy Macharia, Dr. Lydia Nzomo and KUPPET pretend to be sympathizing with the dire situation in North Eastern through fake demonstrations,” he added.

The union, he said, is still in support of Ambassador Amina Mohammed’s programme of 2018 of recruiting and training 3,000 local teachers in North Eastern.

“…TSC should employ 3,000 teachers who had joined Teacher Training Colleges under Affirmative Action in 2018 so as the shortfall of teachers in Government sponsored schools be addressed in the vast North Eastern Region following the mass transfer of non-local teachers to safer areas.”

The union on Thursday dispatched a delegation to Mandera County to deliberate on the issue and find lasting solutions.

The ODM nominated member of parliament also urged the government reinstate the Affirmative Action Programme on teacher training.

Two weeks ago TSC transferred all non-local teachers that were serving in Garissa County. This was after three teachers were killed by suspected Alshabaab militants.

By February 5, 200 teachers had left their work stations.

Parliament on Tuesday summoned Education CS Prof George Magoha, Macharia and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to explain the mass transfer.

