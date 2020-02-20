Sorry State Of Nairobi Half Life Scriptwriter On Streets Ignites Mixed Reactions

A video footage surfaced online depicting the sorry state of the life of Nairobi Half Life scriptwriter Charles Matathia has ignited mixed reactions from netizens.

Nairobi Half Life is a 2012 Kenyan drama film which received recognition worldwide and was even selected for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

In online documentation dating back to 2013, it was established that approximately Sh50 million was pumped into the film to ensure its success.

The video clip of Matathia has ignited mixed reactions as he is captured wearing tattered clothes, looking unkempt and carrying an old sack.

He describes himself within the first few seconds with the impression that he is in dire need of help.

“My name is Charles Antony Matathia, I was born on July 23, 1979. I grew up here around Wangige market in Kiambu County of Kenya. I’m 40 years old. I’m an aspiring screenwriter; my project which you’re familiar with is a feature film called Nairobi Half Life,” he says.

This is Potash Charles Matathia, who wrote the script for Nairobi Half Life.

If you know how to reach him, please share.

He needs help pic.twitter.com/NgeZrZziOh — Jem Jem (@MrJemedari) February 19, 2020

In an interview with Nation in August 2018, Matathia recounted how his life took a twist after co-writing the script with Serah Mwihaki and his addiction to drugs.

For instance, he indicated that he had sought aid at a rehab hence kept out of touch with his peers and adjusting to life had proven difficult.

Netizens have called upon the relevant authorities to take up the matter and ensure his well being, as he looked like a troubled man.

Despite being a University of Nairobi alumnus and having studied Sociology and Philosophy, he had very little to show for his achievements apart from the stories and scripts he has written.

This is not the first case detailing a once-prominent person living a shattered life as there was the case of boxing queen Conjestina Achieng who went into depression following an ailment with no source of income or aid.

The case of Conjestina angered Kenyans after a video surfaced online capturing the former sportswoman begging for money to buy food.

Once a celebrated Boxer. The sad state of Conjestina Achieng. pic.twitter.com/6xltBIOJ91 — Sir Teya (@Kevin_teya) October 31, 2018

Some people criticized her for her bad decisions based on investments while others called upon the State to take charge of her health as he had played the role of making the country proud by representing through sports.

Although she was since helped and taken to rehab, this raised questions on the market structure in the film and sports industry, with some of the questions lingering on whether they make enough to sustain their lives.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans in regards to the video of Charles Matathia:

Are these Kenyan film productions making good paper?

Are Kenyans consuming Kenyan film?

Why are there so many cases such as Potash? — Jem Jem (@MrJemedari) February 19, 2020

Potash Charles Matathia, the who wrote the script for Nairobi Half Life needs our help.

Such a gifted soul shouldn't waste.

RT @MrJemedari: This is Potash Charles Matathia, who wrote the script for Nairobi Half Life.

If you know how to reach him, please share.

He needs help pic.twitter.com/PXcsDzD1gn — UncleSam (@KiiruMich) February 20, 2020

@MwalimChurchill @EzekielMutua Please help Potash Charles Matathia one of the writters Nairobi Half Life. https://t.co/JgAJO6KZ2W — KAHIHU KREK (@KahihuKrek) February 19, 2020

