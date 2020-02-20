Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju Taken To The UK For Specialized Treatment

Jubilee secretary general and CS without portfolio Raphael Tuju has been flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for specialized treatment.

Reports indicate that the orders came from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The party on Tuesday revealed that Tuju had regained control of his limbs and was off sedation.

Communications Director Alex Memusi also explained that he (Tuju) had been sedated for four days to avoid the aggravation of injuries sustained during the incident.

The CS was involved in an accident on February 12 along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. He was on his way to former President Daniel Moi’s burial.

Police said that a 14 seater matatu collided with Tuju’s car as it tried to overtake a stationary vehicle.

He was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and later airlifted to Karen Hospital, on the president’s request.

The police report also indicated that Tuju sustained chest and abdominal injuries while his driver suffered a fractured hand and his bodyguard a fractured foot.

