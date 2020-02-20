Officer On Duty During Echesa’s Meeting At Annex Office Found Dead

A police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office is dead.

Sergeant Kenei’s body was discovered at his Imara Daima Villa Franca estate home. He had a bullet wound in his head.

The deceased was on duty on the day former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others allegedly brokered a fake Sh39 billion military equipment tender deal with two Polish businessmen.

Kenei was supposed to record a statement with the DCI but was nowhere to be found.

Sources indicate that the deceased had not been seen for two days.

His body has been taken to City Mortuary.

The DP’s office has distanced itself from the fake deal and has asked for investigations in the matter to be expedited.

In a letter, Ruto asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to probe the matter and determine who accessed the office.

He also asked the police to establish how officers on duty cleared the businessmen and Echesa.

The DP also asked the foreigners be barred from leaving the country until investigations are completed.

Echesa and three others have been charged with six counts of making a false document and have been freed on a Sh1 million bail each.

