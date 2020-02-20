Governor Nyong’o Fined Sh7,000 After Chase Car Was Clamped At Kisumu Airport

A chase car belonging to Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has been clamped at Kisumu International Airport.

The chase car was clamped by the National Youth Service manning the airport with reports indicating that it was among the vehicles that drove the Governor to the airport on Wednesday evening as he caught his flight to Nairobi.

Apparently, the occupants of the vehicle were in a hurry hence parked it at the wrong place leading to the clamping.

Ideally, by today morning, Thursday 20, the car was still clamped with the County officials expected to pay the imposed fees of Sh7,000 as their plea to have it handed over fell on deaf ears.

In a similar incident last year March, a police officer was forced to pay Sh4,000 after his vehicle was clamped at Kisumu International Airport for having been wrongly parked.

The officer was said to have dropped one of his bosses before the incident happened and left the car parked on the pavement.

The officer was reported to have been in an argument that almost led to a fistfight.

He had the vehicle unclamped and released after paying the imposed fine.

In the most recent incident, VIPs have had it their way when it comes to traffic and queueing in public places hence igniting different discussions on whether they are exempted in such procedures.

On different occasions, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has prevented VIPs who break traffic rules from having it their way.

He has blocked them from using the wrong routes and accessing the road through the wrong lanes, an action that has been praised.

Activist Boniface Mwangi blocks another ‘VIP’ motorcade blatantly violating traffic rules pic.twitter.com/wT3Utm3toa — Daily Nation (@dailynation) June 24, 2019

Recently, a guard attached to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport lost a case where she had been fired after it was reported she disrespected the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for telling him to queue like ordinary citizens.

Through a ruling by Justice Nzioki Wa Makau, the disciplinary action against her was upheld.

“Since there was cause for the dismissal and basis for summary dismissal on account of gross misconduct, the suit is only fit for dismissal,” the Judge ruled.

