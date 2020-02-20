Ministry Of Health Wants Sh1.8 Billion To Construct Coronavirus Facility At Mbagathi Hospital

The Ministry of Health has requested the Treasury for Sh1.8 Billion to set up a Coronavirus facility at the Mbagathi Hospital.

Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia has confirmed that the ministry has received requests for emergency funding to set up the facility.

Muia confirmed this before the Parliaments National Planning and Finance Committee on Thursday, February 20.

“With the outbreak of the coronavirus we have had the proposal to make available Sh.1.8billion to airlift our students from China and put up a hospital on Mbagathi Way to quarantine them first,” Muia said.

Read: Coronavirus Fear: Chinese Man Quarantines Self In Nakuru

According to Muia, the plan entails isolating the students who will be airlifted from Wuhan, China for 14 days while being kept under a close monitor by Kenyan doctors.

This comes a few hours after the Government announced that Sh1.3 million had been released to cater for the 91 Kenyan students who were stuck in China following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The state had argued that airlifting the students from China would pose as a threat as it would expose them to infection.

The recent Coronavirus scare happened yesterday, February 19, in Nakuru after a Chinese man was quarantined for exhibiting symptoms.

Read Also: Chinese Man Quarantined In Kitui Has No Coronavirus – Medics

The man, married to a Kenyan woman, was said to have arrived from China on Sunday and isolated himself and had minimal contact with his family. Neighbours were said to have noticed the changes and informed the county health officers, who visited the man’s residential house in Nakuru’s Upper Hill Estate.

Necessary tests were however carried out led by the County Health CEC Dr Gichuki Kariuki, and they turned out negative.

“We went to his house with our suits and a thermal gun, all the tests were negative, we will, however, keep monitoring him,” said Kariuki.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu