Co-op Bank Donates Ksh20 Million Towards the Beyond Zero Campaign

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has extended a Ksh20 million boost to the First Lady’s Maternal and Child Healthcare Half Marathon initiative, the Beyond Zero campaign.

Beyond Zero Half Marathon is set to be held on Saturday March 8, 2020, to raise awareness and galvanise support towards maternal and child health.

This latest Ksh 20 million contribution is the fifth such donation by the Bank, which brings the cumulative contribution by the Bank to over Ksh80 million donated in the last 6 years. The sponsorship has supported, among other needs, the purchase of three brand new fully-equipped mobile clinics which were donated to Narok, Nandi and Kirinyaga counties.

In addition to the cash contribution, the Co-operative Bank will send teams to take part in the 2020 First Lady’s Half Marathon.

Read: Co-op, KCB Banks’ Shares Top In Potential Upward Growth

Launching this year’s edition in December last year, First Lady announced the expansion of the Beyond Zero medical scholarship programme from the current 100 to 200 beneficiaries next year.

She said the funds raised through the marathon will be deployed to refurbish health facilities as well as kick-start the process of setting up a specialised Beyond Zero referral health facility

“Through the funds raised we will continue to be responsive to the needs of communities by rebuilding or refurbishing and equipping specialized health units to serve communities in marginalised areas,” the First Lady said.

This year’s team of trainers included world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and his wife Grace.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu