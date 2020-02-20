AP Officer In Mama Lucy Hospital Gun Saga To Be Charged With Murder

An administrative officer (AP) who on Tuesday shot a boda boda rider at Mama Lucy Hospital will be charged with murder.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, a ballistic report concluded that the officer who was arrested on Wednesday night fired the killer bullet.

“He will be in court for murder, there is enough evidence that he is the one who shot and killed the boda boda rider,” said Owino.

The deceased Daniel Mburu Wangari was in a heated argument with security guards over a Sh50 parking fee.

Witnesses, however, noted that Mburu had parked his boda boda at the hospital’s casualty entry without concerns being raised by the guards.

But when he left, his boda boda had been seized and the guards demanding a Sh50 parking fee, which is apparently unofficial.

The guard then called for reinforcement from the AP officers on duty. It is then that one of the officers cocked his gun and fatally shot Mburu.

Earlier, Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo had insisted that the officer had no intention of shooting the victim.

“The bullet ricocheted off a nearby wall, hitting the boda boda rider on the chest. First aid was immediately administered but the victim succumbed to the injuries,” Ndolo told K24 Digital.

Mr Mburu had rushed a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who had been retrieved from a river in Korogocho to the hospital.

