Anti-terror Officers Summoned As US Ambassador Kyle McCarter, Team Stuck In Elevator For 45 Minutes

The United States (US) Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter and the research team that put together the latest Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment, HIV prevalence (KENPHIA) were apparently stuck in a lift at Afya House for about 45 minutes hence delaying the release of the report.

According to People Daily, the delay resulted in the report being released late hence prompting the summoning of anti-terror officers to the venue.

The KENPHIA report that has been released details the prevalence of HIV in Kenya, specifically within the counties between June 2018 and February 2019.

For instance, it documented that 1.3 million (4.9%) Kenyan adults are living with HIV with the national HIV prevalence standing at 4.9%, a report has revealed.

The report also revealed that HIV prevalence is higher in women at 6.6% (95% CI: 6.0%-7.1%), compared to men at 3.1% (95% CI: 2.7%-3.5%).

Garissa County has no HIV prevalence while Homa Bay County leads at 19.6percent, followed by Kisumu County which stands at 17.5% while Siaya and Migori are at 15.3% and 13.0% respectively.

In 2019, the Ministry of Health released a report indicating that on a daily basis, 22 teenagers get infected with HIV/AIDS.

Additionally, according to avert.org, Kenya has the joint third largest HIV epidemic in the world alongside Tanzania where 1.6 million people were living with HIV as in 2018.

Nairobi County is at 3.8%, Mombasa at 5.6%, Nyeri at 5.1%, Uasin Gishu at 5.5%, Kajiado at 4.6%, Turkana at 6.8% and Kiambu at 1.1%.

The first case of HIV was detected in 1984 and by 1996, 10.5% of Kenyans were living with HIV.

