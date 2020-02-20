Strapped AFC Leopards Appeal For Funds From Fans After Being Denied Use Of Nyayo Stadium

Cash strapped AFC Leopards are appealing to fans to help them raise Kshs 400,000 to honor two KPL fixtures in Mumias.

This after the club was denied use of the Nyayo Stadium – putting a huge financial burden on them to shift to Mumias.

“Due to the unavailability of Nyayo Stadium, we shall be camping in Mumias for our league matches against Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar. The unexpected change has had a huge financial impact on the club and we’re mobilizing resources to ensure that our stay in Mumias is smooth and players are comfortable,” said the club Secretary General Oliver Sikuku.



“The club is now appealing to fans and well-wishers to help raise Sh400,000 they need for their stay upcountry.”

Ingwe are without a shirt since betting firm SportPesa closed shop in Kenya last year following the government’s crackdown on gambling.

Leopards host Sofapaka on Saturday at the Mumias Complex before welcoming Chemelil Sugar at the same venue a week later.

Despite staging political events, Nyayo Stadium is yet to open for sporting activities after over two years of renovations.

