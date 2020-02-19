Gov’t Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Says State Not In A Hurry To Fire Workers Attached To Late Moi

Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported that at least 40 aides who worked for the late retired President Daniel arap Moi would be rendered jobless after the state cut its funding.

The staffers were under the state payroll under the retirement benefits scheme for all retired Presidents, which sees millions withdrawn from taxpayers’ money to maintain a lavish lifestyle for former heads of state.

For instance, under the new scheme, Moi received a lump sum payment of one year salary for each term served and a monthly pension of Ksh1.155 million.

Additional allowances included Sh200,000 for entertainment, Sh300,000 monthly housing, a furnished office, four cars replaceable every three years, Sh200,000 monthly fuel and full medical cover.

The Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna in a Phone conversation with People Daily has however indicated that the state is in no hurry to fire the civil servants who were attached to Late Moi.

Rather, they would be given ample time to mourn the former President as some had already built a connection with him over the years.

For instance, Oguna said that there is a plan for the civil servants that will be effected before being redeployed.

“We’re Africans and we only buried Mzee last week… some of these people were very close to him so the only thing we can do is to give them time to mourn…” said Oguna.

He added that the government will issue them a circular at an appropriate time as there is no hurry to have them fired.

“I think it is only fair to let them mourn peacefully like any other human being. That is the least we can do for them now,” Oguna is quoted.

It has been established that some of the staffers had worked with the Late Moi for between 20-40years including his Press Secretary Lee Njiru whose contract was extended last year up to 2021.

