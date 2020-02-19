Ruto Writes To IG Mutyambai, Wants Foreigners In Fake Arms Deal Barred From Leaving the Country

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expedite investigations into a fake arms deal alleged to have been plotted in his Harambee House Annex office.

In a letter to the IG dated Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the DP through his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde, stated that any officer in his office found to have been involved in the fraud should face the full force of the law.

“Any officer in our establishment who will be found culpable should be arraigned in court the soonest possible,” the letter reads in part.

At the centre of the 39 billion tender is former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, a perceived ally of the DP.

Mr Osinde also asks the police to establish who accessed the office and how exactly were they cleared by officers attached to the Annex office.

“How did Echesa in the company of others including foreigners access the DP’s office? How many people accessed the waiting room and which security officers facilitated the same?” the letter reads.

Ruto also wants the IG to identify the foreigners, their immigration status and their mission in Kenya if any.

“Also, identity security officers who facilitated the entry.”

The Deputy President also wants a forensic investigation carried out on Eco Advance Technologies and their Kenyan representatives identified.

“What actions will be taken to avoid recurrence of the same breach… the foreigners should not be allowed to leave the country,” the letter reads further.

Echesa and his three co-accused were on Monday charged with making a false document and consequently defrauding Eco Advanced Technologies Ksh11.5 million “consultancy fee” on a promise that they would help the foreigners secure an arms tender at the Ministry of Defence

Echesa and Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, and Clifford Okoth denied the fraud charges at the Milimani Law Courts and were freed on a Sh1 million cash bail, each.

On Monday, Ruto’s office dismissed claims that the meeting took place at the DP’s office, and instead indicated that the aforementioned parties only had access to the waiting room for approximately 23 minutes.

In an interview on Tuesday, Echesa said he did not need an appointment to see Ruto, who he described as his friend.

“Ruto is my friend and I don’t need an appointment to see him,” he said.

The former CS also denied signing any deal with the Polish businessmen.

“I don’t know where this narrative of Sh40 billion is coming from. I have never signed a contract and if there is one that I signed then the law is very clear. I want to challenge the DCI to publish those signatures,” he said.

