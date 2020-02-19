Kiambu Governor Nyoro Names Former Gatundu South MP Aspirant Joyce Ngugi As His Deputy

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has named Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi, the widow of former Gatundu South MP Joseph Ngugi, as his deputy.

She is a psychologist counsellor with a Masters degree in Education from Kenyatta University and previously served as the chairperson of the National Council of Children Services.

In 2017, she vied for the Gatundu South parliamentary seat that is currently held by Moses Kuria. She bowed out of the race citing intimidation.

The governor also reshuffled his cabinet.

Last week, Nyoro was rumored to have appointed Caroline Waithera Ndung’u – an alleged employee of ABSA.

But the newly installed governor downplayed the rumours and instead asked that the county mourns Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi alias gearbox.

Omondi was found dead in his room in India. He traveled for a workshop alongside the Education Committee.

