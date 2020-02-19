Harambee Starlets Provisional Squad For Turkish Cup Named

Harambee Starlets head coach, David Ouma has released the provisional squad for the Turkish Women cup scheduled to run from Monday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The call-up largely features players who did the country proud during the CECAFA Championships games last year in which they emerged as champions.

Coach David Ouma has widened his scouting net to the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament, calling up Falling Water’s player Jane Njeri who showed immense skill in leading her team to retain the Central regional title in the tournament.

Vihiga Queens forward, Cynthia Shilwatso, will be seeking the defensive mid-fielder position in the final squad together with Thika Queens Cynthia Kaveya. This comes as a change from Shilwatso’s normal call up position as the center mid-fielder.

Thika Queens player, Rachael Muema has once again received a call-up to the squad.

Other countries that will participate in the Turkish Women tournament include Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile.

Coach David Ouma is expected to trim the squad to a final list of 21, few days before the team jets out Turkey on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The team is expected to hit camp on February 23, 2020, in Nairobi. A local friendly match has been lined up on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons),Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards

Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks)

