in NEWS

Court Suspends Deportation Order On Chinese Nationals Caught Whipping Kenyan Worker

The order was issued on Thursday

189 Views

chinese nationals, chez wou
Deng Hailan,Yung Lu,Qu Qiang and Chang Yueping Chinese nationals running a restaurant in Kenya at the Milimani law Court. [Courtesy]

A High Court has on Wednesday suspended a deportation order issued last week by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The CS ordered authorities to deport four Chinese nationals on Thursday after one Deng Heilan, was caught on tape whipping a Kenyan worker, Simon Osaka Silo.

High Court judge Luka Kimaru also gave the DPP till Friday to file their responses.

The case will be heard on February 25.

On the same day, Principal magistrate Hellen Okwani had ordered the detention of the suspects. In her ruling, Ms Okwani ordered that they are held for 15 days pending investigations.

Read: Gov’t Backtracks On Decision To Shutdown Schools In Mau Forest

She further noted that the four were a flight risk but declined to have them in custody for 21 days as requested by the prosecution.

“The court has considered the fact that the suspects are a flight risk and they will abscond court if released. I allow their detention for 15 days,” Okwani said.

The accused persons who worked at Chez Wou restaurant; Heilan, Ou Giang, Yu Ling, and Chang Yueping did not hold valid work efforts.

Read Also: Court Suspends Decision Overturning Prof Kiama’s Appointment As UoN VC

“Investigations will lead to the establishment of other offenses that they have committed, including engaging in business without being authorized by a work permit,” an affidavit filed by Noah Kiplangat in court read.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Ministry Of Health Staring At Ksh40 Billion ‘Debt’ Over Tender Wars