Court Suspends Deportation Order On Chinese Nationals Caught Whipping Kenyan Worker

A High Court has on Wednesday suspended a deportation order issued last week by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The CS ordered authorities to deport four Chinese nationals on Thursday after one Deng Heilan, was caught on tape whipping a Kenyan worker, Simon Osaka Silo.

High Court judge Luka Kimaru also gave the DPP till Friday to file their responses.

The case will be heard on February 25.

On the same day, Principal magistrate Hellen Okwani had ordered the detention of the suspects. In her ruling, Ms Okwani ordered that they are held for 15 days pending investigations.

She further noted that the four were a flight risk but declined to have them in custody for 21 days as requested by the prosecution.

“The court has considered the fact that the suspects are a flight risk and they will abscond court if released. I allow their detention for 15 days,” Okwani said.

The accused persons who worked at Chez Wou restaurant; Heilan, Ou Giang, Yu Ling, and Chang Yueping did not hold valid work efforts.

“Investigations will lead to the establishment of other offenses that they have committed, including engaging in business without being authorized by a work permit,” an affidavit filed by Noah Kiplangat in court read.

