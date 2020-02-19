Coronavirus Fear: Chinese Man Quarantines Self In Nakuru

A Chinese man is reportedly quarantined in his house in Nakuru County after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

The man, married to a Kenyan woman, is said to have arrived from China on Sunday and isolated himself and had minimal contact with his family.

Neighbours noticed the changes and informed the county health officers, who visited the man’s residential house in Nakuru’s Upper Hill Estate.

The team led by the County Health CEC Dr Gichuki Kariuki carried out all necessary tests for the virus.

According to the officer, the tests turned out negative.

“We went to his house with our suits and a thermal gun, all the tests were negative, we will, however, keep monitoring him,” said Kariuki.

This comes a day after another Chinese national was quarantined in Kitui county on suspicion of being infected with the dreaded virus.

The man is an employee of a construction firm identified as Synohydro Corporation based at Mutomo trading centre in Kitui South.

Richard Muthoka, the Kitui County Chief officer for health and sanitation confirmed the reports on Monday evening saying the man was quarantined at the company site.

The man is said to have recently returned from China after a short vacation.

Samples from the man were subjected to tests by Kitui South sub-county medical officer Dr Paul Kibati and returned negative.

But the officer said the man will remain in isolation for 14 days. He will be monitored for the entire period.

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has left at least 1700 people dead and over 70,000 people infected.

So far seven people have been tested for the deadly virus in Nairobi and Mombasa counties with all cases being confirmed negative.

Recently, the Health Ministry disclosed that it had activated screening in all entry points to prevent entry of coronavirus into the country.

“As a country, we have sent an alert to all the 47 counties through county directors. We have also heightened surveillance at all points of entry and screening has started,” said Dr Patrick Amoth, the Acting Public Health Director-General.

