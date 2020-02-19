Controller Of Budget Wants Shameful Old Vehicle Replaced To Reflect Her Status

Margaret Nyakang’o, the Controller of Budget has stated that she has been embarrassed in certain instances over the old and shameful vehicle that she uses to carry out office errands.

Nyakang’o disclosed to the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee that her office had no vehicle to carry her around hence has been chased away from some places due to the sorry state of her car adding that it did not fit her stature.

For instance, she indicated that she had to go the extra mile to introduce herself and prove she holds the position of the Controller of Budget, a move that left her embarrassed.

“I just wish members can see the vehicle am using, everyone here will sympathize with me. I have no vehicle. I have been chased in some places because of the vehicle am using. It is a shame,” Nyakong’o is quoted.

This came about as the committee discussed the 2020 Budget Policy Statement, with Nyakang’o making an appearance where she claimed the Controller of Budget was allocated a zero budget for purchasing a vehicle.

The committee was chaired by Joseph Limo, and Nyakang’o pleaded to have him reconsider her situation by facilitating the acquisition of top range vehicles to meet the stature of her office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Margaret Nyakang’o as the new Controller of Budget on November 19, 2019.

She replaced Agnes Odhiambo whose 8-year tenure came to an end in August, after being appointed on 27, August 2011.

She took over the role following the appointment on December 4, 2019, after taking the oath with her role including foreseeing government financial operations within the country including counties.

She also oversees county withdrawals which have been exceeding monthly limits forward representatives’ sitting allowances and foreign and domestic travel.

Early November last year, the Chief Justice David Maraga made a public outcry over unfair allocation of budget for the Judiciary.

Maraga raised questions on why he was not given a Mercedes 500 like other speakers of Parliament who are driven in better vehicles.

“Buying luxury cars is only considered wastage of public funds when it concerns the Judiciary.

“The CJ has no Mercedes car, we were told its wastage yet the two Speakers of the National Assembly have them. I have a Mercedes 350, which is affordable to many while speakers of both houses have Mercedes 500,” Maraga lamented.

The Chief Justice was hinting that the Judiciary had been discriminated in terms of budget allocation, a move that he claimed paralyzed running of some activities.

