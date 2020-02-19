Fake Arms Tender “Victims” Are Present-day Artur Brothers – Murkomen

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has alleged a plot to mud-sling Deputy President William Ruto after his Harambee House Annex office was linked to Ksh39 billion arms scam.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Elgeyo Marakwet senator questioned the motive of the two businessmen who were allegedly conned by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa at the DP’s office.

Echesa and his three co-accused were on Monday charged with making a false document and consequently defrauding Eco Advanced Technologies Ksh11.5 million “consultancy fee” on a promise that they would help foreigners secure an arms tender at the Ministry of Defence

Murkomen now says the two foreigners, Mustafa Lofty and Stanley Bruno Kozlowski, should be investigated as they are ‘latter-day’ Artur brothers, the infamous Armenian siblings, who were linked to drug trafficking scandals in the country in 2006.

“I believe Mustafa Lofty&Stanley Kozlowski are later days Artur brothers. They are mercenaries. Arrest them. They can’t be investors. No investor can sign a DoD contract of 39B in a waiting room without a lawyer or witnesses. The whole thing was a setup&by good luck DP wasn’t in Annex, ” he wrote.

The brothers, Artur Margaryan and Artur Sargasyan, are said to have been brought into the country by rogue Government officials in response to the dramatic seizure of 1.1 metric tonnes of cocaine in the country.

As then KTN investigative reporters Mohammed Ali and Dennis Onsarigo reported, the two were allegedly recruited to set up and train a specialised anti-narcotics unit.

Publicly they purported to be investors and privately passing as security consultants who even dared police to arrest them. Pressure from members of the public later led to their deportation.

In his tweets, Murkomen further alluded that Echesa’s co-accused, Daniel Otieno, Clifford Okoth and Kennedy Oyoo are being used by DP Ruto’s political enemies to frustrate his political ambitions.

He claimed that the suspects have connections with who’s who in the security docket that was roped into the alleged fraud.

“Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Clifford Okoth Onyago&Kennedy Oyoo Mboya are apparently known in the security sector. What was their role in security scam? Who do they work with? What was their role in the scheme to link DP with the scam? Who is their godfather?” Murkomen posed.

Murkomen’s comments come at a time the DP has requested the Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai to probe the serious breach of security at his office. He had earlier on in the week said the suspects accessed Annex waiting room for about 23 minutes.

“How did Echesa in the company of others including foreigners access the DP’s office? How many people accessed the waiting room and which security officers facilitated the same?” the letter to the IG reads.

Ruto also wants the IG to identify the foreigners, their immigration status and their mission in Kenya if any.

“Also, identity security officers who facilitated the entry.”

Ruto also wants a forensic investigation carried out on Eco Advance Technologies and their Kenyan representatives identified.

“What actions will be taken to avoid recurrence of the same breach… the foreigners should not be allowed to leave the country,” the letter reads further.

Echesa, who is out on Ksh1 million bail, on Tuesday said he did not need an appointment to see Ruto, who he described as his friend.

“Ruto is my friend and I don’t need an appointment to see him,” he said.

He also denied signing any deal with the foreigners who he said don’t have work permits.

“I don’t know where this narrative of Ksh40 billion is coming from. I have never signed a contract and if there is one that I signed then the law is very clear. I want to challenge the DCI to publish those signatures,” he said during an interview with NTV.

