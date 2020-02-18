NTSA Wants Shuttle-hailing App SWVL To Cease Operations In Nairobi

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wants bus hailing app SWVL CEO and co-founder Mostafa Kandil prosecuted and the company forced to cease operations in Nairobi.

NTSA has written to both the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Inspector General of Police.

According to the authority, the shuttle hailing app company has been operating illegally in the capital. Apparently, SWVL does not have licensing from both the authority and City Hall.

Read:

“Traditionally an operator is licensed to operate at a particular route but Swvl wants to operate in a manner that they can go anywhere,” said NTSA licensing manager Jackson Mutua.

Last week, the company is said to have been operating using a tour service license for public service vehicle operations. These require a different permit.

On Friday, several SWVL vehicles were seized and drivers arrested. Mr Kandil on his part said the arrests were a result of the status of operating licenses of their partners.

Read Also:

The county government too wants SWVL to cease operations until they fully comply with the law.

County Roads and Transport Chief Officer Engineer Fredrick Karanja said that the Egypt-based company “cannot operate how they want on the routes they had requested.”

“The problem is that Swvl wants to operate everywhere ignoring that the PSVs in Nairobi operate along routes that have been licensed. Once they get licensed they will have to follow the existing routes,” Mr Karanja said.

SWVL had its operations halted in October for contravening the terms of the Tour Service License (TSL).

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu