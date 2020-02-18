DCI Detectives Nab Murder Suspect At JKIA Trying To Flee To Arizona

The Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) together with the Immigration officials on Tuesday, February 18, arrested a foreigner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The foreigner, Ajak Dau Aketch is a suspect in a murder case and was on board a flight to Arizona via Amsterdam.

Through their twitter page, the arrest was made public with the indication that he would be arraigned in court once the procedures are complete.

“DCI detectives based at JKIA in collaboration with officers have arrested one foreigner namely Ajak Dau Aketch aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offense of murder. The suspect was to board a KLM flight to Arizona via Amsterdam. He will be arraigned once relevant police procedures are complete,” read the tweet.

This follows a directive by the state in August 2018 of flushing out illegal immigrants in the county.

This was ordered by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i where he directed that the foreigners who would fail the vetting test should be deported.

Over 20 illegal immigrants had been detained in various police facilities after the directive was made, awaiting deportation.

For instance, the Interior CS had established that 60 senior hotel managers had been deported with reports emerging that they had gained entry into the country as tourists.

