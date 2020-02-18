Chinese National With Coronavirus-like Symptoms Quarantined In Kitui

A Chinese man has been isolated in Kitui after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

The man is an employee of a construction firm identified as Synohydro Corporation based at Mutomo trading centre in Kitui South.

Richard Muthoka, the Kitui County Chief officer for health and sanitation confirmed the reports on Monday evening saying the man was quarantined at the company site.

The officer stated that the man is among 18 Chinese nationals who returned into the country after a vacation in China.

The firm manager is the one who reportedly put the man in isolation after noticing the changes.

“We have received information that he is held in isolation in a house on the company site and cooks have been advised to serve him food through a window,” Muthoka told the Star.

The Health officer told the local media that county medical personnel were not allowed into the construction site.

He, however, noted that efforts are underway to get samples from the man for examination.

“My officers we not allowed into the company site but I have advised them to get security from the Mutomo sub county police headquarters so that they could reach the sick Chinese to get a specimen for testing,” said the County health chief.

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has left at least 1700 people dead and over 70,000 people infected.

So far seven people have been tested for the deadly virus in Nairobi and Mombasa counties with all cases being confirmed negative.

Recently, the Health Ministry disclosed that it had activated screening in all entry points to prevent entry of coronavirus into the country.

“As a country, we have sent an alert to all the 47 counties through county directors. We have also heightened surveillance at all points of entry and screening has started,” said Dr Patrick Amoth, the Acting Public Health Director-General.

