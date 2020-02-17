Thika Road Accident Involving Seven Vehicles Leaves Scores Injured

An early morning accident along Thika Road involving several vehicles has left several scores injured.

According to clips circulating on social media, the accident took place at Muthaiga junction leading to a traffic snarl-up. Motorists were also advised to use alternative routes due to the gridlock caused.

Multiple vehicle accident reported at Muthaiga along Thika Road, rescue efforts ongoing. pic.twitter.com/oKYvkAKm71 — David Maina Ndung'u🇰🇪 (@ItsDavidMaina) February 17, 2020

Rescue operations have already been deployed to the ground, with the injured receiving first aid while others have been taken to the hospital.

It is still unclear on the circumstances that led to the accident as the police authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

In another account of events on Saturday, February 15, a vehicle plunged into the Nairobi river raising alarm on the state of the driver and its occupants.

Eyewitnesses on the ground indicated that the driver was intoxicated, however, the photos that circulated online showed no occupants in the vehicle.

“The incident took place as early as 6.30 a.m. in the morning but nothing has been done to retrieve the car. As of 8:26 p.m, I passed there and it was still under the water,” one Dan Okeo tweeted.

Another tweet read, “There are two major problems at this particular bridge point. Two huge bumps erected back to back and there are no visible warning signs for the two numbers. Many accidents have happened on this road.”

Accidents have been on the rise in recent days, with authorities linking it to careless driving.

