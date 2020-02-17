Ministry of Defence Denies Involvement In Fake Firearms Deal

The Ministry of Defence has denied involvement in the fake firearms deal that puts former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa on the spot.

Through a notice dated February 17, 2020, the Ministry has indicated that the documents in question did not originate from its offices and neither did the United States firm visit its Ulinzi House offices.

Additionally, the Ministry has insisted that the complainants have never interacted with any official mandated to represent the Ministry of defense.

“In line with the foregoing, today, investigators and complainants in the matter visited (Ulinzi House) the Ministry of Defence Headquarters to ascertain the officers and offices they allegedly accessed. During the visit, it was established that the complainants have NEVER interacted with any official mandated to represent the Ministry of Defence,’ reads the letter in part.

Further, the notice reads, “The visit further revealed that the complainants have NEVER been to (Ulinzi House), the Ministry of Defence headquarters as has been alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, all the documents and content displayed in the media pertaining to this matter never originated from the Ministry of Defence. In this regard, the Ministry distances itself from the alleged involvement in the fake arms procurement scam.”

In addition, the Ministry reiterated that they had elaborate procurement processes and structures to ensure transparency and accountability as guided in the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act (2016).

“…is very concerned that a section of the media are creating a narrative that is scandalous and libellous in spite of what is clearly a fraudulent and criminal act. The Ministry of Defence intends to seek redress for this matter,” reads the notice.

This case is the most recent scandal with Echesa and his three co-accused charged with close to six counts of making a false document in the fraudulent Sh39.5 billion firearms deal.

They have also been charged with attempting to defraud two foreigners of Sh39 billion although they have been released on Sh1 million cash bail each.

The four are also said to have acquired Sh11.5 million from Kozlowski Stanley Bruno while claiming to award him the lucrative tender.

Echesa, the former minister was also charged with impersonating Deputy President William Ruto’s personal assistant.

This follows a Thursday, February 13 arrest where they were arraigned on Friday and were supposed to be freed on Monday at 6 pm on a Sh1 million police bond after a search was completed.