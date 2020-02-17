CS Magoha Wants Universities To Stop Opening Satellite Campuses, Improve on Quality

Education CS Prof George Magoha has stopped the establishment of satellite campuses in order to improve on the quality of education offered at the institutions of higher learning.

Speaking on Monday during the opening of the regional forum on university education reforms, Magoha also asked universities to cut down on number of non-technical staff and raise faculty levels.

Last year, Moi and Laikipia universities were the hardest hit following a crackdown by the Ministry of Education and Commission of University Education (CUE).

Moi university, for example had four campuses closed while Laikipia lost 6 of its branches.

Also affected were JKUAT, Kenya Methodist University, Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and University of Baraton. Each had two campuses shut down.

Then, CS Magoha warned that existing campuses and universities would be consolidated for maximum utilization.

He also urged universities to specialize in academic programmes they are strong at.

In 2018, 57 public university campuses were closed after failing to meet accreditation requirements.

The bullish CS also noted that companies raking in billions of shillings will be required to give back to society.

“We will follow companies that make money, we feel they should give back to the society. For instance, Safaricom should sponsor some of our children,” he said.

