Lupita Nyong’o’s Emotional Tribute To Queen Of Katwe Actress Who Succumbed To Brain Cancer

Oscar award-winning actress and Kenyan born star Lupita Nyong’o has sent an emotional tribute to 15-year-old Ugandan actress who succumbed to brain cancer.

The actress, Nikita Pear Waligwa was featured as Lupita’s daughter called ‘Gloria’ in the film Queen of Katwe.

Her death made news on Saturday, February 15, after it was established that she had lost the battle to brain cancer after continuous hospitalization at the International Hospital in Naalya, Kampala.

Taking to her Instagram, the Hollywood based actress remembered her as a hardworking and talented girl, regretting her demise.

“It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life, she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in peace. May it be well with her soul,” read the Instagram post.

According to Ugandan online news, Nikita was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, and was under treatment and recovered a year later.

However, in early 2019, it was discovered that she had another brain tumor that according to doctors was affecting the sensitive parts of her body hence affecting the movement of limbs, speech, and eyesight.

The movie, Queen of Katwe is said to have been based on a true story depicting the life of Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan girl who developed a passion for playing chess despite living in a slum.

Phiona soared higher and beat all odds by emerging the first female winner in the Junior Chess Championship in Uganda.

Following the win and popularity, she represented the country and won several awards at the age of 17 years.

Nikita is set to be laid to rest today, Monday, February 17, at her home in Kabojja, Wakiso District, Central Region of Uganda.

