Jubilee Executive Director James Waweru Takes Over Party Affairs As Tuju Recuperates

Jubilee Party’s Executive Director James Waweru has taken over as Secretary-General while Raphael Tuju recuperates.

Through a Press Statement communicated on Monday, February 17, Waweru was confirmed to have taken over the party affairs and was in control assisted by other directors.

According to the Party’s communication Director Albert Memusi, Tuju has been immobilized so as to minimize the aggravation of the injuries incurred during the accident.

“Doctors managing Tuju have started the process of weaning him off sedation and so far all indications are that his injuries are healing well. He is conscious and fully in control of his limbs just as he was when he walked into the accident and emergency section of Kijabe hospital. The family through the party wishes to thank all those who have been praying, sending messages of goodwill or encouraging them in one way or another,” Memusi is quoted.

In addition, Memusi stated that Tuju’s family had requested more time to have him recover before allowing visitors to see him. Ideally, they confirmed that he was under the proper care of in house and consultant health caregivers.

Tuju was involved in a ghastly accident on Wednesday, February 12, en route to Moi’s burial at his Kabarnet home in Nakuru County.

Reports indicated that the vehicle he was traveling in with his driver and bodyguard, had hit a matatu at Magina area along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

He was then rushed to Kijabe Hospital after complaining of chest pains.

He underwent surgery and was airlifted to Nairobi with reports indicating that he was to be taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Karen Hospital.

UPDATE: Bernard Muya, driver of matatu that was involved in an accident with Jubilee Party SG Tuju, put on life support.

The matatu passengers, 12 with slight injuries, one with chest injury and another with head injury, are stable.

Tuju's driver and bodyguard are also stable. pic.twitter.com/nPuZDzBgbi — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) February 12, 2020

