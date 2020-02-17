Harambee Starlets To Grace Turkish Women Cup Ahead of 2020 AWCON Qualifiers

Harambee Starlets have been invited to play in the Turkish Women Cup scheduled to take place from 2nd to 11th March, 2020 in Turkey.

Starlets will use the tournament to sharpen ahead of the beginning of the 2020 AWCON qualifiers in April this year.

The team is expected to hit camp on February 23, 2020, in Nairobi. A friendly match has been lined up on February 29, before the Starlets jet out to Turkey on March 2, 2020.

“I am happy that the Starlets have been recognized and invited to this international tournament. It will be a good avenue to gauge our players ahead of the upcoming qualifiers,” said coach David Ouma.

The coach is in the meantime expected to name his provisional squad on Wednesday this week.

Also set to take part in the tournament is Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile.

