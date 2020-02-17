Ex-Gor Mahia Striker Francis Afriyie On The Spot Over Indiscipline In Botswana (Video)

Former Gor Mahia striker Francis Afriyie stormed out of the pitch after failing to get playtime in Township Rollers’ 1-0 win over Prisons XI in the Botswana Premier League on Sunday.

According to Killerpass Botswana, the Ghanaian, who started the game from the bench, “stormed off during their game against Prisons XI after Coach Nuttall made all changes and failed to introduce him. He was even angry after the game.”

MOROBA DI PALE ANGRY : Township Rollers striker Francis Afriyie stormed off during their game against Prisons XI after Coach Nuttall made all changes and not intriduced him. He was even angry after the game #KillerPass pic.twitter.com/6PkFSLbKyS — killerpass Botswana (@KillerpassBOTS) February 16, 2020

While at Gor Mahia, Afriyie allegedly slapped one of the club’s medical team members in training at the Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi.

“It was during a physical session when the member of the medical team tipped the coach that the player was not following instructions and not doing the exercise, the player then turned to him and slapped him,” a witness told Kahawa Tungu.

In a separate incident, a club official told this reporter anonymously that the player sent coach Steven Polack a text message threatening to beat him up if he doesn’t grant him playtime in a league match.

Afriyie joined Township Rollers from Gor Mahia in January this year on two and a half year deal. He ditched K’Ogalo over nonpayment.

