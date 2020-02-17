Win For Anti-Gambling Crusaders As Everton Ditch SportPesa

Everton Football Club will end its partnership agreement with SportPesa at the end of the current season, the club has announced.

The one-time Kenya’s leading gaming brand before it closed shop last year has been the Premier League side’s main partner since 2017.

“The agreement has been reached following a comprehensive review by the Club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans,” a statement from the club reads partly.

Two weks ago, the Irish football body moved to end their partnership with SportPesa despite their dire financial situation. The decision was viewed as a victory against anti gambling groups that were opposed to the deal from onset.

There has been increased campaign against betting firms sponsoring sports, especially football, in Europe due to it’s negative effects such as addiction.

Increased government control of the gaming scene in Kenya last year saw many companies including SportPesa lose their licenses.

SportPesa has nonetheless continued to operate in Tanzania, where they sponsor Yanga and Simba and in South Africa, where they sponsor Cape Town City.

They are also still having a footprint in England where they sponsor Championship outfit Hull City.

