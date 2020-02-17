Harambee Starlets Striker Esse Akida Joins Turkish Giants Besiktas

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida has completed a two-year move to Turkish giants Besiktas.
Akida previously played for Israeli side FC Ramat HaSharon since 2018.
While playing for Thika Queens in the local league, the 27-year-old became the first Kenyan to score in the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2016.
Akida is poised to record another first as the first East African to play in the UEFA Women Champions League.
