Echesa, Three Others Released On Sh1 Million Cash Bail Each In Fake Firearms Deal Case

A JKIA magistrates court on Monday released former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others on a Sh1 million cash bail each.

Echesa has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony by conspiring to make a document with intent to defraud.

He (Echesa) and the co-accused persons are also facing up to six counts of making a false document in the fraudulent Sh39.5 billion firearms deal.

They have also been charged with attempting to defraud two foreigners of Sh39 billion.

The four are also said to have acquired Sh11.5 million from Kozlowski Stanley Bruno while claiming to award him the lucrative tender.

The former minister was also charged with impersonating Deputy President William Ruto’s personal assistant.

They denied all the charges.

Prosection had earlier on sought orders denying the accused persons bail on grounds that they will most likely interfere with witnesses.

The four were arrested on Thursday, arraigned on Friday and were supposed to be freed on Monday at 6 pm on a Sh1 million police bond after a search was completed.

A search was carried out at Echesa’s Karen home on Saturday.

Earlier today, DCI detectives grilled police officers attached to DP Ruto’s Harambee Annex office where Echesa and the three others are said to have held meetings.

But according to the DP, his office does not procure equipment on behalf of any other office hence calling for authorities to look into other departments.

“…for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet?” he tweeted.

