DCI Detectives Question Police Officers Attached To DP Ruto’s Annex Office

DCI detectives are currently at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex Office as they look into the Sh39 billion fake firearms deal.

Contrary to earlier reports, civilians working at the Annex office have not been grilled.

So far, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others; Daniel Omondi, Kennedy Mboya and Clifford Okoth have been arraigned.

Sources privy to the details indicate that the officers are questioning police officers attached to the deputy president.

According to Ruto, there was a meeting at his office that only took 23 minutes. He further asked investigative bodies to look into other departments responsible for the procurement of military equipment.

“Office of the Deputy President does not procure for any ministry/department. Question: Other than 23 minutes in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DoD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored nonsense in media,” he said in a tweet.

After admitting to the meeting being held at his office, leaders have asked the second in command to vacate office in order to allow police investigate the matter.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu said, “The Deputy President should stop hoodwinking Kenyans through tweets and do the honorable thing, Step aside and let investigations be conducted in an impartial environment.”

It is at the DP’s office that Echesa and co-accused persons held a meeting with two foreign businessmen as Omondi posed as a military officer in military combat and a bodyguard.

The meeting was held on the second floor right next to Ruto’s office, a local daily reports. It is also said that the ex minister received Sh11.5 million as a show of commitment. The money was allegedly paid to Pizzle Consultancy.

The four apparently travelled to Poland to inspect the equipment where the complainants say they paid Sh52 million upon signing of the contract and approval of equipment.

Echesa has since been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony by conspiring to make a document with intent to defraud.