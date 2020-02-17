Activists Suspect Foul Play In Rwandan Singer Kizito Mihigo’s Death In Police Cells

Online activists have dismissed the Rwandan government narrative that singer Kizito Mihigo committed suicide in police cells three days after his arrest.

Rwandan authorities on Monday stated that the critic of President Paul Kagame’s government died while in detention in a suspected suicide.

The gospel artiste had been arrested on Friday after he allegedly attempted to flee the country to Burundi through a porous border. He was held in solitary confinement at the Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB) Station in Remera, the capital city of Rwanda.

Ms Marie Michelle Umuhoza, the RIB Spokesperson, said the deceased used a bed sheet to take his own life.

“He was found hanging by an officer in the morning on Monday. He used the bedsheets that he was sleeping on to hang himself. Preliminary investigations show that he hanged himself on the window of his cell, but more investigations are being conducted,” said Ms Umuhoza.

But online activists suspect foul play in Mihigo’s death.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the individuals castigated President Kagame and his regime for allegedly being behind Mihigo’s mysterious death.

Media reports indicate that police were probing Mihigo for alleged bribery and attempt to join rebel groups.

The deceased has in the past had several run-ins with the government.

In February 2015, the Rwandan genocide survivor was condemned to 10 years in jail over conspiracy to harm President Kagame and other government officials.

But he was freed in 2018 alongside 2000 other inmates under the President’s prerogative of mercy.

Kenyan bloggers led by Robert Alai and Abraham Mutai are credited for their campaign that contributed to Mihigo securing his freedom.

Also released was opposition leader Victoire Ingabire who had been sentenced to 15 years in jail back in 2010.

Prior to a fallout with the government, Mihigo is said to have enjoyed quite a cordial relationship with government officials. He was often invited to perform during state functions.

Mihigo’s criticism led to the banning of his music in the mainstream media by the government in 2014, after his arrest.

Here are some of the reactions online:

The Rwandan police has just killed Kizito Mihigo in custody. His only crime was to call for a true reconciliation. Paul Kagame knows no limit. Tomorrow he will receive an award somewhere in Europe for his commitment to the rule of law. What a joke! https://t.co/vWPfsNdbKj — 👁‍🗨 (@BoMulume) February 17, 2020

The way opposition members easily die in Rwanda and nobody questions it in that country makes me Appreciate Uganda more😫😭 Mihigo kizito is gone!! — Successor Sunny🦋❤️🤨 (@SuccessorSunny) February 17, 2020

Rwandans Shout for your son is no more. A man who called for Unity in Rwanda. A man who wanted every victim of war to be recognized across Rwanda. He has paid the ultimate prize. Found dead in his police cell. Finally silenced. We will never forget #TributeToKizito pic.twitter.com/xEvWI1SAdB — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 17, 2020

Its only in Rwanda where prisoners commit suicide in a police cell. They magically get ropes to hang themselves. And it coincidentally it happens they are alone in the cells. A playbook Kenyans know quite too well no wonder prisoners don't commit suicide in Kenya #TributeToKizito — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 17, 2020

No matter how the 'official account' of Kizito Mihigo's demise is portrayed in #Rwanda, there will be doubts about its veracity. This is part a long, disturbing pattern of dissidents being found dead (both in the country and outside). For a masterclass in government propaganda👇 https://t.co/lBsDGLt4tK — Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) February 17, 2020

Kizito Mihigo, a beloved public figure, is dead. @PaulKagame has no shame. https://t.co/A474c15KT3 — Judi Rever (@JudiRever) February 17, 2020

We campaigned online here last year against the detention of Kizito Mihigo and Victoria Ingabire. Today @PaulKagame has killed Kizito Mihigo. He pretended that he pardoned him but now he is dead. All critics of Kagame ends up dead. Sad!!! @ItsMutai #KillerKagame pic.twitter.com/OyE1gBcKSA — Original RAO (@RobertAlai) February 17, 2020

Why @PaulKagame should continue to kill his people in the whisper and say he stands for democracy, human right, and develpmt? @AUC_MoussaFaki @UNHumanRights @Europarl_FR @ApolloSmile Kizito Mihigo is no longer alive. pic.twitter.com/M8Y2W185Gq — gabby bugaga (@GabbyBugaga) February 17, 2020

