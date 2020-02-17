40 Staffers Who Worked For Moi To Lose Jobs As State Ends Funding

At least 40 aides who worked for the late retired President Daniel arap Moi will be rendered jobless after the states cuts funding.

The staffers were under the state payroll under the retirement benefit scheme for all retired Presidents, which sees millions withdrawn from taxpayers money to maintain a lavish lifetyle for former heads of state.

Under the scheme, Moi received a lump sum payment of one year salary for each term served and a monthly pension of Ksh1.155 million.

He also received Ksh200,000 entertainment allowance, Ksh300,000 monthly housing allowance, a furnished office, four cars replaceable every three years, Ksh200,000 monthly fuel allowance and full medical cover.

According to Business Daily, top officials in the Treasury are planning to close the office within the next three months.

Also, the allowances are set to be stopped this month, and a good number of staffers declared redundant.

The State has been paying retirement benefits for two retired presidents, Moi and Kibaki, which cost hundreds of millions per year.

As of the fiscal year ending June 2020, offices of the two presidents cost taxpayers at least Ksh243 million, with their aides pocketing Ksh126 million, excluding those seconded from the government.

On monthly basis, the two retired presidents gobbled up to Ksh74 million in the fiscal year ending June, close to benefits of the sitting President.

The late Mr Moi and Mr Kibaki, if given this month’s allowance, will receive Ksh3 million each, more than double the official salary of the sitting President of Ksh1.44 million.

Retired presidents are entitled to two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers, four bodyguards among other workers. The state foots salaries for 34 workers for both office and home.

The late Moi retired in 2002 after serving the country for 24 years as the President, and died on February 4 after a long illness.

