Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga,Man Who Recorded Himself Defiling Niece Deletes Facebook Account, Goes Under

Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga, a man who recorded himself defiling an alleged niece has deleted his Facebook account and gone under, even as sleuths from the Child Protection Unit launch hunt.

It is not yet clear whether the girl in question was underage or not, but incest charges could be preferred against the man.

The Sexual Offenses Act in Kenya defines incest as sexual relations between a man and a female relative whom he knows to be his daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt or grandmother, and sexual relations between a woman and the corresponding male relatives.

The girl in question is said to have visited the family of the man to stay with them, and that she belongs to the perpetrator’s sister.

The police are yet to issue a public statement about the same as Kenyans call for speedy investigations leading to the arrest of the man.

Kahawa Tungu could not share the video or photos of the incidence to protect the dignity of the victim, due to its disturbing nature.

